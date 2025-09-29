OTS Official Sets Date And Venue For XII Joint Territorial Community Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), titled“Regional Peace and Security”, will be held in Azerbaijan's Gabala on October 6-7, said Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary-General of OTS, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference of think tanks from OTS member countries in Baku, Kocaman pointed out that with the world turning on a dime and new hurdles popping up, it's high time for Turkic states to band together and join forces.

“The fraternal relations between Turkic countries, rooted in shared history, language, culture, and traditions, carry significant strategic potential,” he said.

He recalled that the agreement establishing OTS was signed in Nakhchivan and noted Azerbaijan's special role in strengthening coordination within the organization.

“The Turkic world possesses vast geography, substantial military potential, rich resources, transport corridors, and a young, growing population. We must make joint efforts to ensure that OTS becomes a key actor and center of influence on the global stage,” the official added.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's role as a bridge within the Turkic world, particularly in trade, transport, and connectivity, he expressed confidence that discussions at the current conference will contribute to the preparations for the upcoming summit.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.