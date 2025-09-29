SSC Hands Over Banned Brotherhood Fundraising Files To Amman Prosecutor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) -- The State Security Court (SSC) prosecutor has referred a number of cases involving the banned Muslim Brotherhood's fundraising activities to the Amman Public Prosecutor, according to an informed official source.The source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the transferred files relate to cases in which the outlawed group was implicated in illicit fundraising operations. Ten individuals remain in custody at correctional and rehabilitation centers pending investigation.The probe has also targeted two other individuals: one currently outside the country who has not appeared before prosecutors, and another who was released on bail.According to the source, the defendants face charges linked to managing an unlawful financial network that raised funds through illegal means, much of which was funneled into activities of the banned organization and its affiliates.A Petra report published in mid-July revealed that while the group and its arms had collected more than JD30 million (approx. $42 million), only JD413,000, roughly 1 percent, had been transferred to recognized relief organizations in the Kingdom. The remainder, investigators found, had been diverted to sustain the activities of the banned group.