Yashoda Medicity Launches #Runforyourheart Campaign On World Heart Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29th September 2025: Yashoda Medicity, one of the leading hospitals in Delhi-NCR, organised the Yashoda Half Marathon 3.0. On the occasion of World Heart Day, under the campaign theme "Run For Your Heart" the event was flagged off by Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman & Mabbnaging Director, Yashoda Medicity; Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Medicity; Shri Arun Singh Ji, Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Mahamantri, Bharatiya Janata Party; and Shri Ravindra Kumar Mandar, IAS, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad; at 5:30 AM from Yashoda Medicity and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the community across Delhi NCR.
This was the Yashoda Group of Hospitals' third edition of the Half Marathon, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of heart health and preventive care. Special Olympics Bharat was also aligned with Yashoda Medicity's cause, further supporting the event's mission. This year, the event witnessed an overwhelming response with 4,000 + runners across four categories: 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km, bringing together children, adults, and senior citizens in a collective celebration of health and fitness. Adding to the spirit of the event, 100+ children from Special Olympics Bharat also participated, making the marathon even more meaningful.
The marathon route began at Yashoda Medicity, passed through the Elevated Road, and concluded back at the hospital. The race was completed, and to ensure the safety and well-being of participants, hydration stations were placed at regular intervals, supported by on-ground medical staff, and free health check-ups were conducted on the sidelines, reinforcing Yashoda Medicity's focus on holistic healthcare.
The winners of the 21.1 km category (male and female) received a cash prize of Rs. 11,000 each, with the first and second runners-up awarded Rs. 7,100 and Rs. 5,100 respectively. In the 10 km race, the top prize was Rs. 7,100, followed by Rs. 5,100 and Rs. 3,100 for the runners-up. Winners of the 5 km category took home â‚15,100, while the first and second runners-up received Rs. 3,100 and Rs. 2,100.
Shri Arun Singh, Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Mahamantri, Bharatiya Janata Party, said, "The Yashoda Half Marathon united the community in celebrating fitness and heart health, emphasizing the role of regular physical activity in leading a healthy lifestyle."
Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, Yashoda Medicity, said, "The Yashoda Half Marathon is not just a run; it is an initiative to inspire people to take charge of their heart health. We are delighted to see such strong participation across all age groups, and we remain committed to promoting preventive healthcare through such community-driven initiatives."
Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Medicity, added, "It was wonderful to witness people of all age groups, families, children, and seniors come together to celebrate fitness and heart health. Initiatives like this reinforce our aim to promote the importance of preventive healthcare and community engagement."
Building on its ongoing commitment, Yashoda Medicity continues to promote heart health, fitness, and community well-being through initiatives like the Yashoda Half Marathon 3.0.
