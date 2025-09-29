QOC Marks International Day For Universal Access To Information

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) marked the International Day for Universal Access to Information, observed annually on September 28, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, freedom of information, and fostering a culture of digital protection among its employees and partners.

This celebration underscores QOC's leading role in adopting international best practices that guarantee access to information for all segments of society. It also reflects Qatar's position as a pioneering sports and institutional hub in good governance, knowledge management and national capacity-building.

Over the past years, QOC has launched several initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the importance of information sharing. These include strengthening knowledge management systems in line with the international ISO 30401 standard, implementing effective digital archiving and document management policies, and offering specialized training programs on cybersecurity. Together, these measures ensure a responsible and sustainable work environment.

QOC also places great emphasis on issuing regular reports on its strategy and sustainability efforts while making key data on its activities and projects available through official channels. This approach provides the public and stakeholders with direct, reliable access to the committee's achievements and ongoing work.

On this occasion, Eng. Fahad Ebrahim Al-Muhana, Director of Strategy and Sustainability at QOC, stated:“Our celebration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information reflects the QOC's commitment to transparency and integrity, while empowering our national workforce with the tools of modern knowledge. We believe that reliable information is the foundation of sustainable development and strengthens institutional decision-making that serves both sport and society.”

This occasion highlights QOC's institutional direction toward building a strong administrative culture founded on openness, transparency, and inclusivity. It also supports Qatar's National Vision 2030 by contributing to human, social, and institutional development.

It's worth mentioning that QOC has received international certification in the Knowledge Management System ISO 30401 this year. This milestone makes QOC the first institution in Qatar and the first sports organization in the Middle East to receive this prestigious recognition.