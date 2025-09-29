403
EU Moves to Reinstate UN Sanctions on Iran
(MENAFN) The European Union unveiled its decision on Sunday to restore previously lifted UN sanctions on Iran "without delay," shortly after a failed attempt in the Security Council to extend the suspension of these measures.
According to a formal statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS), Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top foreign policy official, confirmed that "The European Union will now proceed to implement the re-imposition of all previously lifted UN and EU nuclear-related sanctions without delay."
The EEAS, functioning as the bloc’s diplomatic branch, released the declaration amid escalating tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear agenda.
Kallas emphasized that reinstating the sanctions and restrictions should "not" signify the conclusion of diplomatic efforts regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
She identified the matter as a "key challenge" to both regional and global stability.
She went on to stress that "a sustainable solution to the Iranian nuclear issue can only be achieved through negotiation and diplomacy."
Reaffirming the EU’s dedication to diplomatic engagement, she pledged to continue working with all involved parties, including Iran, in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions reactivated that day.
Furthermore, Kallas appealed to Iran to "fully resume cooperation" with the International Atomic Energy Agency "without delay," urging adherence to its "legal obligations" under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
This development follows the UN Security Council's decision on Friday to block a proposal aimed at extending the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — a deal centered on Iran’s nuclear activities — through April 18, 2026.
This development follows the UN Security Council's decision on Friday to block a proposal aimed at extending the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — a deal centered on Iran’s nuclear activities — through April 18, 2026.
