Typhoon Bualoi Triggers Emergency Measures Across Vietnam
(MENAFN) Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in northern-central Vietnam early Monday, causing widespread rainfall, flooding, power outages, and damage to homes, local media outlets reported. The storm also triggered mass evacuations in affected areas.
Despite the storm’s landfall, the National Hydrometeorological Agency warned that the threat of heavy rain, floods, and landslides remains high over the coming days.
Vietnamese media reported that at least one fatality was confirmed in Hue city after a person was caught in floodwaters. In addition, 12 fishermen are missing after large waves capsized four fishing boats off the coast of Quang Tri province.
As of 8 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), Bualoi was over Nghe An province, with its maximum wind speed diminishing to 88 km/h (54 mph), down from 117 km/h (72 mph) when it made landfall. The weather agency has issued warnings of potential widespread flooding from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, along with significant risks of flash floods and landslides in western parts of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh provinces.
Localized flooding is also possible in the southern areas of the Northern Delta due to ongoing heavy rainfall from the storm.
Ahead of the typhoon’s arrival, authorities evacuated nearly 30,000 people, and hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed as four airports in central Vietnam were temporarily closed.
Notably, Typhoon Bualoi, also known as "Storm No.10," is the fastest-moving storm ever recorded in the East Sea. The storm traversed more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) in just two days, from September 26 to September 28, directly impacting northern and central regions of Vietnam.
In the next few hours, the storm is expected to continue moving west-northwest at about 20 km/h (12 mph). By Monday evening, it is predicted to weaken into a tropical depression and eventually dissipate into a low-pressure system.
