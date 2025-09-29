45/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Blackbird II ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group
|b)
| Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 83.9507
|3,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 September 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm,
Group Investment Director
...
+41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.
Learn more at trifork .
Attachment
-
290925_PDMR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment