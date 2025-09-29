45/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

About Trifork Group Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“ Trifork ”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person, or entity closely associated with a person, discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

