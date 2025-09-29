Roman Stone Appoints Joseph Chevrier As Vice President Of Business Development For National Infrastructure Products

Newly created position to focus on data centers, telecom and utility modernization

- Daniel Murray

BAY SHORE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roman Stone, a leading manufacturer of engineered precast concrete solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Joseph Chevrier as Vice President of Business Development for National Infrastructure Products. In this newly created role, Chevrier will lead strategic growth initiatives focused on expanding Roman Stone's precast portfolio into large-scale digital and energy infrastructure projects across the United States.

With over two decades of experience in infrastructure development and utility-scale project delivery, Chevrier brings a deep understanding of the evolving needs of national infrastructure. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Roman Stone's mobile manufacturing capabilities, underground utility expertise, and customer-dedicated engineering and service model to meet the demands of modern infrastructure programs.

“Joseph's appointment marks a significant step in our national expansion strategy,” said Daniel Murray President of Roman Stone Company.“His proven track record in business development and his passion for infrastructure innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality, engineered precast solutions that help communities and industries thrive.”

“Roman Stone has built a legacy of quality and innovation in precast infrastructure.” said Joseph Chevrier“I'm excited to help bring that legacy to the national stage-delivering scalable, mobile, and engineered solutions that meet the complex needs of digital and energy infrastructure projects. Our goal is to be the go-to partner for developers and contractors who demand reliability, speed, and expertise.”

Roman Stone's National Infrastructure Division will focus on supporting critical infrastructure sectors including data centers, renewable energy, telecommunications, and utility modernization. The company's mobile precast manufacturing units and engineered underground utility products are designed to meet the logistical and technical challenges of large-scale deployments.

For more information about Roman Stone's infrastructure solutions, visit . #RomanStone#JosephChevrier#NationalInfrastructure

#PrecastConcrete#InfrastructureInnovation#BusinessDevelopment

#BuildingTheFuture#StrategicGrowth



About Roman Stone

Roman Stone Construction, based in Bay Shore, NY, has delivered high-quality precast concrete products for over 120 years, serving utilities, transportation, and resiliency markets with innovation, safety, and durability. For more information on Roman Stone, please visit our website, .

Daniel Murray

Roman Stone

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.