Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Celebrates 11 Years Of Safeguarding Workers During Summer Season Through Safety In Heat Programme

Abu Dhabi, UAE- 24 August 2025: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) is continuing its strategic efforts to protect workers from heat-related risks during the summer season with its annual Safety in Heat programme. Now in its 11th year, the programme builds on a decade of success that has targeted more than 9 million workers across various vital sectors in the emirate, significantly enhancing preventive awareness and mitigating risks associated with sun exposure and high temperatures work environments.��

The Safety in Heat programme has reached more than 9 million individuals through 22,164 awareness and inspection visits, highlighting its extensive and effective implementation.�

Since its inception, the programme has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of outdoor workers in the emirate's summer heat. The programme was launched based on the midday work ban issued by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with the aim of preventing work in open areas and under direct sunlight from 12:30pm-3pm, from 15 June to 15 September each year. This decision aims to protect workers from heat stress and ensure their safety and health while performing their duties in a safe working environment.��

His Excellency Dr Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said: �The Safety in Heat programme represents the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre's (ADPHC) steadfast commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of workers across various sectors within the emirate and achieving our vision of a healthy and safe community. The success of the programme is a result of working hand in hand with strategic partners across governmental and private sectors, showcasing a unique model of joint efforts towards providing a safe and sustainable work environment that focuses on reducing health risks for workers.��

As part of the 2025 campaign, ADPHC has unveiled an updated annual awareness package designed to support workplaces with practical tools and guidance. The package includes multilingual materials such as social media posts, educational videos, onsite posters, and a comprehensive implementation toolkit to ensure accessibility and impact across all worker segments.��

In line with the programme's commitment to reach diverse worker populations across Abu Dhabi over the past decade, 35 awareness materials have been developed in over six languages including Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Tagalog, and Bengali. To date, 884,200 of these materials have been disseminated, ensuring widespread access to crucial health information.�

The Safety in Heat programme is fundamental to occupational safety, focusing on awareness, targeted training and proactive measures. These efforts aim to minimise risks for workers exposed to direct sunlight.�

