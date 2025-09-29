Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Conference Of Turkic States' Analytical Centers (PHOTO)
The event titled“Organization of Turkic States as a Regional Actor in Global Uncertainty” is organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations.
Participants will discuss the role of OTS in today's international system, the strategic hurdles it faces, and fresh avenues for collaboration among member countries. The gathering is designed as a platform for intellectual exchange aimed at strengthening the Organization's position on both regional and global levels.
Panel sessions during the conference will cover topics such as: Contributions of the OTS to World Peace and Stability in an Era of Political-Security Uncertainty; Contributions of the OTS to the World Economy, Trade, and Transportation in a Period of Economic Instability; The OTS Policy on Culture, Science, and Parliamentarism in Times of Global Uncertainty.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment