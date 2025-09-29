Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Conference Of Turkic States' Analytical Centers (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting a conference of think tanks from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The event titled“Organization of Turkic States as a Regional Actor in Global Uncertainty” is organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

Participants will discuss the role of OTS in today's international system, the strategic hurdles it faces, and fresh avenues for collaboration among member countries. The gathering is designed as a platform for intellectual exchange aimed at strengthening the Organization's position on both regional and global levels.

Panel sessions during the conference will cover topics such as: Contributions of the OTS to World Peace and Stability in an Era of Political-Security Uncertainty; Contributions of the OTS to the World Economy, Trade, and Transportation in a Period of Economic Instability; The OTS Policy on Culture, Science, and Parliamentarism in Times of Global Uncertainty.

