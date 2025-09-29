Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five Injured In Kherson Region Following Russian Attacks Over The Past Day

2025-09-29 02:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was provided on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Prokudin reported that drone terror, airstrikes, and artillery shelling targeted numerous settlements, including Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Blahovishchenske, Novodmytrivka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Rozlyv, Mykilske, Beryslav, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Rakivka, Novoraisk, Biliaivka, Burhunka, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Respublikanets, Tokarivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.

Read also: Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia : Injury toll rises to 49

Two apartment buildings, eight private homes, utility structures, garages, and vehicles were damaged.

Prokudin emphasized that five people were injured due to Russian aggression.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attacked a resident of Kherson, causing blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

