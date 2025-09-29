Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Hosts Conference Of Think Tanks Of OTS

Baku Hosts Conference Of Think Tanks Of OTS


2025-09-29 02:05:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On September 29, Baku hosted a major conference titled“The Organization of Turkic States: A Regional Actor in an Era of Global Disorder” with the participation of representatives from leading think tanks of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

The gathering brought together intellectuals and policy experts to discuss the OTS's role in the contemporary international system, the strategic challenges it faces, and new opportunities for cooperation among member states.

The conference is expected to serve as a key platform for exchanging ideas on strengthening the organization's position at both the regional and global levels.

Several panel sessions are scheduled to explore specific dimensions of the OTS's contribution in times of uncertainty:

Political Security: Examining the OTS's role in advancing global peace and stability during a period of geopolitical unpredictability.

Economic Connectivity: Assessing the organization's contributions to global trade, transport, and economic resilience amid financial turbulence.

Cultural and Scientific Engagement: Highlighting policies in culture, science, and parliamentary cooperation in the context of international instability.

Think tank representatives will also discuss prospects for deepening regional cooperation, broadening the OTS's influence on the global stage, and launching new initiatives that can shape the organization's future trajectory.

MENAFN29092025000195011045ID1110122733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search