AngelAi Launches in Saudi Arabia, Unlocking Scalable Financial Growth Through AI and Mortgage Servicing Innovation
(MENAFN- EmailWire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- AngelAi, the world’s first empathetic AI platform for financial services, is deepening its footprint across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia emerging as the preferred launchpad for long-term partnerships and platform integration. As the Kingdom intensifies its commitment to U.S.-based AI innovation, AngelAi is actively engaging with regional banks, sovereign investors, and technology leaders to co-create the future of scalable, ethical finance.
With over 250,000 registered users and $34B+ in mortgages funded since 2019, AngelAi is now bringing its transformative technology to the Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. AngelAi’s partner banks in the Kingdom and region will be the first to offer the world-leading AI technology for mortgages and other loan services, empowering their businesses with a platform that combines long-term cash flow, viral user growth, and AI-driven market expansion.
To mark this milestone, AngelAi will host an unforgettable launch celebration in Diriyah, Riyadh—a UNESCO World Heritage site and symbol of Saudi Arabia’s cultural renaissance. The event will feature global comedy icon Russell Peters and bring together financial leaders, investors, and innovators for an evening of luxury, laughter, and strategic dialogue. The setting reflected AngelAi’s commitment to blending tradition with technology, and its belief that financial growth must be rooted in trust, empathy, and shared values.
AngelAi is built on a foundation of 20+ years of R&D, 105+ patents, and a capital structure that’s debt-free and profitable. The platform anchors customers into long term cloud-based AI service contracts, creating predictable revenue and durable engagement. Capital invested into AngelAi’s ecosystem directly translates into large-scale household acquisition, driving immediate revenue acceleration and significant enterprise value growth. The platform’s structure is designed to compound returns efficiently, turning each capital deployment into long-term engagement and measurable valuation lift.
“Saudi Arabia is entering a golden age of financial innovation,” said Pavan Agarwal, Founder of AngelAi. “AngelAi’s arrival is a strategic invitation to banks and investors to lead the region in scalable, AI-powered growth—where every dollar deployed acquires long-term customers and compounds enterprise value.”
“AngelAi’s expansion into Saudi Arabia and the Middle East is more than a market entry” added Pavan Agarwal “it’s the beginning of enduring partnerships built on shared vision and mutual growth. As the Kingdom deepens its commitment to U.S.-based AI innovation, AngelAi stands ready to co-create the future of financial services with regional banks, sovereign investors, and technology leaders. This isn’t transactional, it’s transformational. We’re laying the foundation for multi-decade collaborations that combine capital efficiency, platform scalability, and ethical AI infrastructure to serve millions across the GCC and beyond.”
About AngelAi
AngelAi is the empathetic AI platform revolutionizing mortgage and credit services. Built by Celligence International, AngelAi has a novel foundational model that is deterministic and is combined with light human oversight to deliver ultra precise, fast, fair, and scalable financial outcomes. AngelAi is AI You Can Bank On. Learn more at
