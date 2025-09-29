403
South Korea's Lee Sees Drop in Approval Rating
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's public support has dropped sharply, with his approval rating falling 2.5 percentage points to 67.4% last week, according to a poll released Monday by local agency Flower Research.
The weekly survey, conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), also revealed that disapproval of Lee's handling of state affairs climbed by 3.4 percentage points, reaching 31.6%.
Political party support shifted as well. The ruling liberal Democratic Party saw its approval rating slide by 4.8 percentage points, landing at 51.4%. Meanwhile, the conservative People Power Party gained ground, rising 2.0 percentage points to 27.4%.
Support for smaller parties remained modest. The progressive Rebuilding Korea Party recorded 2.2%, while the right-leaning New Reform Party polled at 3.6%.
A separate automated phone poll (ARS) by Flower Research also registered a steeper decline in Lee’s backing. That method showed his approval rating down 3.5 percentage points to 61.0%, compared to the prior week.
Both polls surveyed 1,002 respondents between Friday and Saturday. The margin of error for each stands at ±3.1 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.
