Nextensa Sells A Retail Site In Ingeldorf To The Luxembourg State
NON - REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 29 September 2025, 7:25 CEST
Nextensa sells a retail site in Ingeldorf to the Luxembourg State
Luxembourg, 29 September 2025 – Nextensa announces the sale of a real estate asset located in Ingeldorf to the State of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
The transaction, structured as an asset deal, represents a net amount of € 19.6 million for the seller. The retail property, part of Nextensa's portfolio since 2008, comprises a Batiself building as well as a separate extension housing Siemes Schuhcenter.
This transaction is in line with Nextensa's strategy to optimise its real estate portfolio while pursuing its sustainability objectives.
About Nextensa
Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.
The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (51%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.
As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.
The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 426 M (value 30/06/2025)
For more information
Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer
Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)
Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | ...
Attachment
-
29092025 PR Nextensa sells a retail site in Ingeldorf to the Luxembourg State
