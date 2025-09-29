Latin Artist Bad Bunny To Headline Super Bowl Half-Time Show

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL said on Sunday, ending speculation that Taylor Swift was being lined up for the American football showpiece.

Bad Bunny, who earlier this month said he would not perform in the United States during his world tour starting in November due to concerns about US immigration raids at his concerts, will take center-stage at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," the artist said in a statement released by the NFL. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

Super Bowl halftime shows have traditionally attracted the biggest names in the music world, with past performers reading like a who's who of the industry, including the likes of Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Prince and Paul McCartney.

More recent performers have included Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Bad Bunny was a guest act alongside Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

US pop icon Swift -- who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce -- had been linked to performing at next year's Super Bowl, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying earlier this month the league would "love" to have her play.

"She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome any time," Goodell said.

Recent reports, however, said Swift had turned down the chance to perform at the NFL showpiece.