Fiji-China Relationship At Unprecedented Level: Fijian Acting PM
While addressing the event in Suva on Saturday, Prasad said, Fiji's relationship with China is unprecedented, characterised by respect for sovereignty, mutual prosperity, and collaboration in areas of shared interest.
“Fiji's longstanding and enduring relationship with the People's Republic of China has stood the test of time and continues to remain firm and resolute,” he said.
The acting prime minister added that, countless Fijians have benefited from China's support over the years, through infrastructure, education, health, and other socio-economic projects.
This year also marks the anniversary of the first Chinese people settling in Fiji.
“The Chinese community has been a vital component of our society, contributing to the socio-economic development of modern Fiji and enriching our cultural heritage,” Prasad said.
China's Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, said that, the wisdom gained from 50 years of China-Fiji relations is“mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and shared commitment to justice,” which will lead the two sides to step forward into the next glorious chapter in bilateral ties.
A series of live performances featuring an art troupe from China's Guangdong Province and Fiji's VOU Dance Group delighted the audience with martial arts, acrobatics, magic, marionette shows, Cantonese opera, and various dance performances.– NNN-FBC
