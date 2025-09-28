Startups From Turkey And Israel Shine Bright At Ethaum's Global 'Healthcare Innovation Pitches'

Winners of Healthcare Innovation Pitches

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where healthcare challenges know no borders, neither does innovation. EthAum Venture Partners ( ), a deep tech accelerator based in Singapore, recently hosted its virtual 'Healthcare Innovation Pitches', bringing together seven remarkable startups from around the globe, each tackling some of the most pressing issues in modern healthcare.From spine surgery and cancer detection to chronic disease management and telehealth, these startups are rewriting the rules of patient care. And after a round of passionate pitches and thoughtful debate, three ventures from Turkey and Israel, Albert Health , Genesis Medical Vision , and PathKeeper Surgical , rose to the top.🌍 A Jury of TitansThe panel featured C-suite executives and innovation heads from leading institutions, including AstraZeneca, Apollo Hospitals, EIT Health, KIMS Hospitals, Pohjois-Savon hyvinvointialue, Pihlajalinna, Medochemie Ltd, Forge Health, Zus Health, and Centre Léon Bérard. Their collective expertise ensured a rigorous and insightful evaluation of each pitch.🏆 Meet the WinnersHere's a closer look at the top three startups redefining the future of healthcare:1. Albert Health (Turkey): With its AI-powered voice assistant and clinically validated interventions, Albert Health helps patients take control of their well-being-driving behavioral change and enabling sustainable lifestyle improvements.2. Genesis Medical Vision (Israel): Leveraging its proprietary IIMM (Intuitive Imitation Modelling Method), Genesis uses advanced AI and pattern recognition to detect cancer earlier and more accurately, even at smaller nodule sizes.3. PathKeeper Surgical (Israel): This MedTech marvel combines AI and 3D imaging to deliver real-time surgical guidance and precision in spinal procedures-enhancing safety and outcomes for both surgeons and patients.🚀 EthAum's“Zero BS” Revenue Scaler: Fueling Real GrowthEthAum's reputation for cutting through the noise is anchored in its“Zero BS Revenue Scaler”, a no-fluff, results-driven program designed to help post-revenue B2B startups scale fast. Through enterprise customer acquisition, strategic GTM partnerships, industry roundtables, shark tank-style roast sessions, and curated roadshows across Asia and the Middle East, EthAum equips startups with the tools and connections they need to thrive.Startups also benefit from EthAum's extensive GTM ecosystem, which includes hospital alliances, system integrators, and seasoned mentors. EthAum retains the option to invest up to USD 500,000 in the initial funding round.🌐 A Truly Global StageThe presenting startups hailed from innovation hubs including the UK, US, Israel, and Hong Kong, with operational footprints spanning Africa, China, and Turkey. Their solutions, powered by AI, IoT, Computer Vision, Agentic AI, and Data Science, are tackling some of healthcare's most pressing challenges.📺 Watch the full pitch session on LinkedIn Live: :li:activity:7376994485408497664

