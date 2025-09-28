Bitcoin Promotes Peace By Enforcing Fiscal Discipline Expert Insights
- Bitcoin's limited supply positions it as a weapon against inflationary funding of wars, unlike historically inflated fiat currencies. Historical examples, from the collapse of Chinese paper currency to French Assignats, illustrate how government debt can destabilize economies and fuel conflicts. Crypto advocates see Bitcoin as a way to separate money from political power, promoting financial sovereignty and reducing militarized monetary policies. Moving towards a Bitcoin standard might enhance societal stability, technological innovation, and civil liberties by fostering a sound monetary system. Expert opinions highlight the importance of stable stores of value for societal progress and future-oriented thinking.
Bitcoin (BTC ), a deflationary digital asset, is increasingly being discussed as a means to reduce the destructive cycle of war finance driven by fiat inflation. As a neutral and scarce form of money, Bitcoin could serve as a strategic tool to undermine governments' ability to fund conflicts through inflationary monetary policies, according to financial author Adam Livingston.
Livingston pointed to the 20th-century World Wars, which saw the rise of central banking and the abandonment of the gold standard, as prime examples of how fiat currency enables endless wars-wars that citizens might oppose if they faced transparent taxation instead. He emphasized that historically, governments have financed warfare through currency debasement, such as during China's Song dynasty in the 13th century or France's hyperinflationary Assignats in the 18th century.
The US dollar has lost over 90% of its value since 1913 due to currency inflation. Source: BitBo
Advocates of sound money argue that Bitcoin's scarcity can help detach the monetary system from state control, creating a framework more conducive to human progress. Just as the printing press revolutionized human civilization and challenged centralized power, Bitcoin is seen as a technology that can align monetary systems with individual freedom and transparency.
Proponents argue that shifting toward a Bitcoin standard promotes societal well-being, fosters technological advancements, and strengthens civil liberties by ensuring a stable, predictable monetary system. As Saifedean Ammous, author of“The Bitcoin Standard,” explains, traditional forms such as gold and paper currencies are inherently flawed-gold tends toward centralization, while fiat currencies diminish in value due to continual money printing.
This ongoing erosion of purchasing power impacts society at multiple levels, from personal finances to long-term economic planning. A society that lacks a reliable store of value tends to undervalue the future, discouraging savings and innovation. Conversely, a sound monetary system like Bitcoin encourages long-term investment, technological progress, and the accumulation of civilizational capital, Ammous emphasizes.
By promoting a monetary framework rooted in soundness and transparency, crypto advocates believe that a transition to Bitcoin could help address many global issues-reducing war, fostering economic stability, and supporting human development.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
