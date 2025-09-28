Launchpads Fund Ideas, Not Products-Here's Why It Matters

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Certainly! Here's a rewritten version of the article with an added introductory paragraph, improved clarity, and optimized for SEO, while maintaining the original HTML structure:

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, the role of launchpads in facilitating early project funding is under increasing scrutiny. While these platforms aim to connect innovative blockchain projects with early investors, many have devolved into platforms that prioritize quick capital raises over sustainable growth. Industry insiders highlight the need for a shift toward more supportive, infrastructure-driven platforms that truly foster long-term project development and innovation in the crypto space.



Virtuals Protocol has facilitated over 17,000 AI agent token launches, signaling a thriving token launch infrastructure.

Many launchpads face criticism for funding projects lacking substantial technology or long-term viability.

The industry needs more specialized infrastructure to support builders beyond mere fundraising. Future launchpads should focus on supporting project development and genuine utility over superficial token sales.

Launchpads, originally designed as essential nodes for Web3 project funding and community-building, have historically served as vital gateways for startups to raise capital and increase global visibility. They aimed to bridge the gap between innovators and early investors, fostering a supportive environment for blockchain development. However, as the industry matures, many critics argue that current platforms have shifted away from nurturing long-term success, becoming tools primarily for quick token distributions rather than engines of innovation.

What launchpads were meant to be

Initially, launchpads were envisioned as collaborative spaces where developers and supporters could come together to fund meaningful blockchain projects and NFTs, build community trust, and catalyze technological progress. This model made it easier for promising projects to access funding and garner early support. However, many current platforms have become overly focused on raising immediate funds, often leading to projects that lack deep technical foundations or viable products, risking industry credibility.

The problem with 'launch whatever'

While some launchpads promote chain-agnostic approaches to attract diverse projects, this has inadvertently resulted in a lack of standards and focus. Without clear criteria, many platforms have become open marketplaces that facilitate a flood of superficial projects, leaving investors overwhelmed by pitches that may lack substance. This environment diminishes trust and hampers genuine innovation, as builders struggle to differentiate themselves in a noisy and unregulated space.

Historically, quick token launches provided a short-term boost for Web3 projects but fell short of fostering sustainable growth. Today, with increased regulatory oversight and a demand for higher standards, the expectation is that launchpads should prioritize projects with real products and long-term visions. Failing to do so risks undermining confidence in the overall crypto market, especially as regulatory scrutiny intensifies across jurisdictions.

Developers need better infrastructure

Supporting blockchain builders requires more than just capital. Many founders juggle multiple disconnected tools, face operational hurdles like backend development, security, and hosting costs-preventing promising projects from reaching their potential. Traditional launchpads have focused mainly on fundraising, but future platforms must evolve to provide comprehensive support, enabling developers to focus on building compelling products rather than handling logistical burdens.

Projects need multi-agent support

The next generation of launchpads should facilitate the creation of genuinely useful applications. With AI, DeFi, and NFT platforms gaining traction in 2025, new projects will succeed by offering solutions to real user problems, backed by robust infrastructure. Successful applications drive platform growth, attract more developers, and generate network effects, fostering vibrant communities dedicated to solving meaningful issues at scale.

Building better, not just raising more

To be truly effective, launchpads need to focus on empowering builders through end-to-end support, from development to scaling. Moving beyond simple token distributions, they should establish clear incentives and guardrails that align project success with investor interests. Only through dedicated support and infrastructure can the crypto industry move toward sustainable innovation and long-term value creation.

Opinion by: Tim Hafner, founder and CEO of OpenServ.

