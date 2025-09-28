Trump, VP Vance Signal Progress On Gaza Deal Focusing On Hostages, Hamas Threat, And Humanitarian Aid
Trump did not provide specific details of a prospective ceasefire-for-hostages agreement.“We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.Talks focus on hostages, Hamas, and humanitarian aid
Vice President JD Vance described the negotiations as“very complicated” during an interview on Fox News Sunday.
Vance said the US plan has three main components: returning all hostages, ending the Hamas threat to Israel, and increasing humanitarian aid in Gaza.
“So I think we're close to accomplishing all three of those objectives,” Vance said, adding he is“cautiously hopeful” about reaching a deal.
“I feel more optimistic about where we are right now than where we have been at any point in the last few months, but let's be realistic, these things can get derailed at the very last minute.”Middle East peace plan unveiled at UN
Earlier this week, at the United Nations in New York, the US unveiled a 21-point Middle East peace plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year-long conflict between Israel and Hamas . The plan includes: Returning all hostages, living and deceased, halting further Israeli attacks on Qatar, and initiating new dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians for“peaceful coexistence”.
A White House official said the plan aims to foster long-term stability in the region.Regional tensions continue
Tensions remain high after Israel launched an airstrike on Hamas targets in Doha, Qatar, on September 9 , angering the Qatari government. A Hamas representative said on Saturday that the group had not seen the US peace plan.
President Trump will meet Netanyahu at the White House on Monday to discuss a framework for a potential deal.Also Read | Trump claims 'more goodwill than ever' in Gaza talks in Truth Social post
