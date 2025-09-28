Southport North Carolina Restaurant Shooting: Nigel Edge Identified As Suspected Gunman
The shootin occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near a popular stretch of bars and restaurants along Southport's historic waterfront, approximately 30 miles south of Wilmington. Investigators said Edge piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly, and opened fire on diners at the American Fish Company restaurant before fleeing the scene.
“This was a highly premeditated attack, and the location was clearly targeted,” Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said at a press conference on Sunday.Charges and arrest
Edge faces three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to city spokeswoman ChyAnn Ketchum.
About 30 minutes after the shooting , a US Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the suspect's description at a public boat ramp on Oak Island. Edge was detained and handed over to Southport police for questioning.
He is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Court documents did not list an attorney for Edge, and it was not immediately clear if he has legal representation.Investigation underway
Authorities from multiple agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard, continued collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses at the scene on Sunday. Officials have not yet released the names of the deceased or updates on the conditions of those injured.
Police scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on Sunday to provide further details as the investigation continues.
(With AP inputs)
