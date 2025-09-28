Trump To Meet Top Generals And Admirals At Quantico, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth To Push 'Warrior Ethos': Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with senior US generals and admirals at Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday (September 30), a rare gathering of the country's military leadership in one location , the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing a planning document, as per a Reuters report.

There was no immediate comment from the White House on Trump's attendance.

Focus on“warrior ethos”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to address the need for a“warrior ethos” throughout the military during the roughly one-hour event, US officials told Reuters on Friday.

“In almost every public speech he gives, Hegseth talks about the 'warrior ethos' and the need for the US military to have a warrior mentality,” a US official said.

The discussion may also touch on other operational and organizational priorities across the military's global commands.

Global military presence

The US has troops stationed worldwide, including in South Korea, Japan, and across the Middle East. These forces are commanded by two-, three-, and four-star generals and admirals.

The Quantico meeting provides a rare opportunity for Trump to engage directly with the top brass overseeing US forces abroad.

Hegseth's department overhaul

Since taking office, Hegseth has moved quickly to reshape the Pentagon . He has fired top generals and admirals while seeking to implement Trump's national security agenda.

Hegseth has also focused on rooting out diversity initiatives in the military, which he has described as discriminatory.

| Trump expresses confidence on Gaza deal ahead of Monday Meeting with Netanyahu Department renaming

The meeting comes amid President Donald Trump's directive to rename the Pentagon the Department of War , a move that would require Congressional approval.

US troops are stationed worldwide, including in South Korea, Japan, and across the Middle East. These forces are commanded by two-, three-, and four-star generals and admirals, adding complexity to coordinating such a large-scale meeting, Reuters noted.