Gautam Adani, Son Visit Zubeen Garg's Home In Guwahati To Pay Homage To Late Singer

MENAFN - Live Mint) Billionaire industrialist and the Founder and Chairman of Adani Group of companies, Gautam Adani and his son, on Sunday, 28 September 2025, visited the late singer Zubeen Garg's home in Guwahati , Assam, to pay their tribute to the musician, reported the news agency PTI.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , during his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday, 29 September 2025, paid his tributes to Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently after drowning in Singapore.

PM Modi also paid his tributes to the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, emphasising how his songs connected different countries.

“Friends, amidst the celebration of the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika in Assam, a moment of sadness too descended a few days ago. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg,” said Modi during his speech.

Modi highlighted how Zubeen Garg had a deep connection with Assamese culture through his music and how his memory will remain amongst us as his music keeps captivating future generations.

How did Zubeen Garg die?

Zubeen Garg passed away during a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday, 19 September 2025. His mortal remains reached Assam on a commercial flight on Sunday morning.

Mint reported earlier that the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, disclosed that the Singapore High Commission has sent a death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which mentions“drowning” as the official cause of demise.

“The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning. But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID . The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Zubeen Garg was in Singapore at the Northeast India Festival, and he reportedly died after suffering breathing difficulties during a scuba diving activity.

“He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” according to an official statement.