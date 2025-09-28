Vijay Receives Bomb Threat Amid Row Over Karur Stampede, Squad Arrives As Chennai Residence To Conduct Searches

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay received a bomb threat on Sunday, 28 September 2025, amid the row which has emerged over the Karur stampede incident, reported the news agency PTI.

According to the agency report, the bomb squad has arrived at Vijay's Neelankarai residence in the city of Chennai to conduct their searches. The video shared on social media showed how the bomb squad arrived with their sniffer dogs, trying to locate any explosives in the area.

| TVK Karur stampede: Fear of angry mob? 'Security up at Vijay's Chennai home' Security at Vijay's House

The security outside actor-politician Vijay 's residence in Chennai has reportedly been increased after so many people lost their lives while others were injured during his political rally in Karur on Saturday.

According to a news report from NDTV, security has been increased as“people's anger may turn” towards him.

“The state police has also been asked to enhance security for all TVK district secretaries,” reported the news agency, citing people aware of the development.

Since Saturday's incident, Vijay is now under heat as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gears up for a poll debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next year.

| TVK Karur stampede: How tragedy broke out & who's responsible? What we know Karur Stampede

Actor-politician Vijay's political rally at Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 27 September 2025, turned into a stampede incident where 40 people have lost their lives, while more than 60 others are being treated in hospitals, according to the agency's earlier report.

The state government is expected to issue an official statement on the number of injured or the extent of damage, and further details will be provided as the situation develops.

A stampede is an accidental situation in which a large number of people start running in the same direction, causing a chaotic situation. It occurs most commonly when the crowd is frightened or excited.

| Vijay's TVK moves Madras HC over Karur stampede; announces ₹20l ex-gratia How did the stampede-like situation arise?

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay was addressing the people who attended the political rally on Saturday, a stampede-like situation suddenly erupted, resulting in many people and children fainting on the spot.

According to a previous ANI report, the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede in Karur on Saturday, 29 September 2025.

TVK president Vijay's rally also stopped after two ambulances were brought in to attend to several party members who suddenly collapsed amid the stampede. A massive crowd of supporters gathered in Karur before the stampede-like situation emerged.