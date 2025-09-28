Typhoon Bualoi: Vietnam's Aviation Authority Suspends Operations At 4 Airports, Thousands Evacuated
Response measures were swift. State media reported that officials in Danang planned the evacuation of more than 210,000 residents, while Nghe An officials relocated over 6,000 people away from the storm's path. The aviation authority confirmed widespread flight disruptions: services at Danang were grounded from 6 AM to 11 AM on Sunday, while Dong Hoi airport in Quang Tri province was set to close from 1 PM until 10 PM. The facility serving the city of Hue also scheduled a suspension from 8 AM to 2 PM. Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa province is expected to close from 10 PM on Sunday through 7 AM on Monday. The agency cautioned that flight operations might be subject to further change, depending on the storm's impact.Also Read | Typhoon Ragasa floods Macau, turning streets into a 'citywide aquarium' | Video
Bualoi was the second major storm to threaten Asia in a week.
In Vietnam, the typhoon was expected to bring winds of up to 133 kph (83 mph), storm surges of more than a meter (3.2 feet) and heavy rains that could trigger flash floods and landslides.
The storm had already brought heavy rains and flooding to Hue ahead of its Sunday landfall, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. A separate account noted that officials there had already drawn up contingency plans to evacuate 32,000 residents.
In Hue, floods swamped low-lying streets, storms ripped off roofs and at least one person was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters.
In neighboring Quang Tri province, a fishing boat sank and another was stranded while seeking shelter.
Bualoi had left at least 20 people dead in the central Philippines since Friday, mostly from drownings and falling trees, and knocked out power in several towns and cities. It forced about 23,000 families to evacuate to more than 1,400 emergency shelters.
Forecasters warned of more heavy rain through October 1, raising risks of flooding and landslides in northern and central provinces.
