Linda Peach
-
Psychology Lecturer,
Charles Sturt University
My PhD focused on the effect of ongoing gender inequality on expectations of young Australians about their future work and family lives. I have spent the intervening 12 years working in related roles in federal government, universities and the private sector, helping organisations to understand their diversity and inclusion data and its implications. Since late 2022, I have been lecturing in diversity and inclusion at UTS, supervising research students doing related research and in 2024 started as a full time lecturer in psychology at Charles Sturt.Experience
-
–present
Psychology Lecturer, Charles Sturt University
-
2012
University of Queensland, PhD / Psychology
