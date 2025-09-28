Ashleigh Prosser
Lecturer in Professional Learning,
Murdoch University
Dr Ashleigh Prosser SFHEA is a Lecturer in Professional Learning at Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia, and a scholar of literature and popular culture specialising in Gothic and Horror. A Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, the Associate Editor of the Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, and a founding committee member of the Australasian Horror Studies Network, Ashleigh was awarded her PhD in English and Cultural Studies from The University of Western Australia in 2017, and a Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Queensland University of Technology in 2022. Ashleigh researches and publishes on Gothic and Horror in literature and popular culture, academic development and professional learning, and teaches tertiary teaching courses.Experience
2022–present
Lecturer in Professional Learning, Murdoch University
2020–2022
Manager, Capability Development, The University of Western Australia
2017–2022
Learning Designer, The University of Western Australia
2022
Queensland University of Technology, Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership
2017
The University of Western Australia, PhD in English and Cultural Studies
