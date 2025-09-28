$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashleigh Prosser

Ashleigh Prosser


2025-09-28 03:09:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Professional Learning, Murdoch University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Ashleigh Prosser SFHEA is a Lecturer in Professional Learning at Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia, and a scholar of literature and popular culture specialising in Gothic and Horror. A Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, the Associate Editor of the Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, and a founding committee member of the Australasian Horror Studies Network, Ashleigh was awarded her PhD in English and Cultural Studies from The University of Western Australia in 2017, and a Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Queensland University of Technology in 2022. Ashleigh researches and publishes on Gothic and Horror in literature and popular culture, academic development and professional learning, and teaches tertiary teaching courses.

Experience
  • 2022–present Lecturer in Professional Learning, Murdoch University
  • 2020–2022 Manager, Capability Development, The University of Western Australia
  • 2017–2022 Learning Designer, The University of Western Australia
Education
  • 2022 Queensland University of Technology, Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership
  • 2017 The University of Western Australia, PhD in English and Cultural Studies

The Conversation

MENAFN28092025000199003603ID1110121777

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search