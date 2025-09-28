Lecturer in Professional Learning, Murdoch University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr Ashleigh Prosser SFHEA is a Lecturer in Professional Learning at Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia, and a scholar of literature and popular culture specialising in Gothic and Horror. A Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, the Associate Editor of the Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, and a founding committee member of the Australasian Horror Studies Network, Ashleigh was awarded her PhD in English and Cultural Studies from The University of Western Australia in 2017, and a Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Queensland University of Technology in 2022. Ashleigh researches and publishes on Gothic and Horror in literature and popular culture, academic development and professional learning, and teaches tertiary teaching courses.



2022–present Lecturer in Professional Learning, Murdoch University

2020–2022 Manager, Capability Development, The University of Western Australia 2017–2022 Learning Designer, The University of Western Australia



2022 Queensland University of Technology, Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership 2017 The University of Western Australia, PhD in English and Cultural Studies

ExperienceEducation