Kuwait's 14Th Relief Plane Departs With 10 Tons Of Aid For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The 14th humanitarian aid plane, part of Kuwait's second air bridge, departed on Sunday from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to Arish Airport in Egypt, en route to Gaza.
The flight is part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign and falls within the broader "Fazza for Gaza" relief initiative, organized by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in collaboration with local charities and coordinated with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense.
KRCS Board Member and flight coordinator Yousef Al-Zabin told KUNA that the aid mission reflects the directives of Kuwait's leadership to support the Palestinian people amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
He emphasized Kuwait's commitment to continuing the air bridge until aid reaches those in need within Gaza, adding that the shipment demonstrates national solidarity and the generosity of Kuwaiti society.
The aid includes essential food items, to be delivered via Egyptian border crossings in coordination with Kuwait's Embassy in Cairo and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.
Al-Zabin noted the successful operation of the air bridge is due to strong cooperation among KRCS, governmental bodies, and charitable organizations, expressing gratitude to all contributors.
To date, Kuwait has delivered 260 tons of locally sourced food aid to Gaza. (end)
