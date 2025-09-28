TRNC leader cautions against growing militarization in Southern Cyprus
(MENAFN) The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expressed concern on Saturday over the growing militarization of southern Cyprus.
Speaking during a press event in New York on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, Ersin Tatar explained that recent informal discussions with the Greek Cypriot side failed to produce any basis for negotiations. He criticized the southern administration for claiming to pursue peace while at the same time expanding its military capacity.
According to reports, the TRNC has informed the UN Secretary-General that southern Cyprus has been engaged in extensive weapons buildup through agreements with Israel. Tatar cautioned that this surge in armament heightens risks on the island, fueling additional instability and unease.
He emphasized that Turkish Cypriots have faced restrictions since 1963 and reaffirmed that the TRNC is determined to secure recognition for two sovereign states with equal rights. Highlighting a change in approach over the past five years, Tatar noted that Turkish Cypriots have shifted away from seeking a federal framework, instead consolidating their position around the vision of two independent entities.
