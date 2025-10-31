Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Parliament Addresses Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev And First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

2025-10-31 05:59:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament has proposed to address a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day, Trend reports.

The Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova made this proposal at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The congratulatory letter was unanimously accepted with applause.

