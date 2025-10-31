403
Azerbaijani Parliament Addresses Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev And First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Azerbaijani Parliament has proposed to address a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day, Trend reports.
The Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova made this proposal at today's plenary session of the parliament.
The congratulatory letter was unanimously accepted with applause.
