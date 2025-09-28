Starbucks Announces Reducing Workforce
(MENAFN) Starbucks declared on Thursday that it plans to cut several hundred jobs and shut down multiple store locations.
The American coffee retailer stated that its total number of company-run stores across North America will shrink by nearly 1% in the 2025 fiscal year.
"We will end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 total Starbucks locations – company operated and licensed – across the U.S. and Canada," it explained.
The company revealed plans to decrease staff in non-store roles and trim related costs. "This includes the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 900 current non-retail partner roles and close many open positions."
Starbucks mentioned that it will attempt to reassign employees to nearby outlets where feasible and will act swiftly to support team members. For those affected, the company will provide "comprehensive severance packages."
Global revenue for Starbucks fell by 2% during the third quarter of the fiscal year, following additional losses in both the first and second quarters.
