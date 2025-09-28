U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops in September
(MENAFN) The University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment in the United States was adjusted downward by 3.1 points, settling at 55.1 for the month of September.
According to the institution, the earlier estimate for September stood at 55.4, whereas in August, the index was recorded at 58.2.
The indicator assessing the "current economic conditions" declined by 1.3 points, reaching 60.4 in September.
The "consumer expectations index," which represents individuals' projections for the future, dropped by 4.2 points, landing at 51.7 during the same timeframe.
Meanwhile, people’s short-range views on inflation eased slightly, dipping from 4.8% to 4.7% in September.
On the other hand, long-range inflation expectations increased from 3.5% to 3.7% over the same span.
According to the institution, the earlier estimate for September stood at 55.4, whereas in August, the index was recorded at 58.2.
The indicator assessing the "current economic conditions" declined by 1.3 points, reaching 60.4 in September.
The "consumer expectations index," which represents individuals' projections for the future, dropped by 4.2 points, landing at 51.7 during the same timeframe.
Meanwhile, people’s short-range views on inflation eased slightly, dipping from 4.8% to 4.7% in September.
On the other hand, long-range inflation expectations increased from 3.5% to 3.7% over the same span.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment