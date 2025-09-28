War Update: 173 Combat Engagements Over Past Day, Most Intense Fighting On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , releasing operational information as of 08:00 on Sunday, September 28, Ukrinform reports.

“According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 81 airstrikes, dropping 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they launched 5,118 shelling attacks, including 107 from multiple launch rocket systems, and employed 6,262 kamikaze drones,” the statement reads.

The Russian invaders conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region), Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia (Zaporizhzhia region), and Mykolaivka (Kherson region).

Throughout the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck six clusters of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment, four UAV command posts, one ammunition depot, and three other important enemy targets.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks. The enemy also launched 20 airstrikes, using 50 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 205 shelling attacks, including 12 from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and toward Doroshivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, six attacks were carried out, with Ukrainian defenders repelling assaults near Petropavlivka, and toward Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians attacked 15 times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, six enemy attempts at breakthrough were carried out near Serebrianka, Fedorivka, and toward Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three attacks were recorded toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, 14 enemy attacks were launched near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 59 enemy assaults near Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 21 enemy attacks were repelled near Sichneve, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces fought off nine enemy attempts to advance near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, six Russian attacks were repelled near Stepove, Kamianske, and toward Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, one unsuccessful enemy assault was recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2025, amount to approximately 1,108,510 personnel, including 1,110 in the past day alone.

Photo: AFU General Staff