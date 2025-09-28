Fliphtml5 Unveils An AI Brochure Maker Free For Professional Brochure Design

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2025 9:32 pm - FlipHTML5's AI brochure maker free tool simplifies the creation of high-quality, interactive brochures. With advanced customization options and intelligent automation, it caters to users of all skill levels.

FlipHTML5, a leading digital publishing platform, has launched an AI brochure maker free ( tool that simplifies the creation of digital brochures. The tool leverages advanced artificial intelligence to handle design and formatting tasks, delivering professional-quality results. This streamlined approach helps users save valuable time, empowering them to focus on crafting meaningful messages rather than struggling with design complexities.

FlipHTML5's AI brochure maker free tool offers users two distinct methods. The first method allows users to create a digital brochure ( from scratch by entering a topic or theme. They input details such as the brochure's title, target audience, tone, and desired writing style. The AI then processes this information to generate a well-designed and content-rich brochure, complete with well-organized layouts and consistent visuals.

The second method is tailored for users who already have content prepared. They upload their text or images, and the AI instantly formats the materials into a structured digital brochure. This method eliminates the need for manual adjustments, delivering a polished, cohesive look. Users can choose the creation method that best suits their needs and level of readiness.

The tool provides extensive customization options. Users can choose from a wide range of page sizes, including A4, Letter, Flyer, Booklet, and Presentation formats. They can also apply personalized color schemes to align with their branding or aesthetic preferences. Additionally, brochures can be created in multiple languages, including French, Spanish, Japanese, and German, offering seamless localization for global audiences.

Users can further refine their brochures using FlipHTML5's intuitive page editor. They have the freedom to embed videos to demonstrate products or services, integrate audio for background narration, and add animations to emphasize key points. Additionally, clickable hyperlinks can be inserted to direct readers to external websites, online stores, or supporting resources, making brochures more engaging and immersive.

"Our AI brochure maker free tool assists users in creating high-quality brochures quickly and easily," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "In addition, FlipHTML5 equips users with a wide range of editable brochure templates (, enabling them to create brochures faster-simply replace the template content with their own."

To learn more about the AI brochure maker free tool, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, a leading provider of digital publishing solutions, offers innovative tools for creating interactive publications, including brochures, catalogs, magazines, and eBooks. With AI-powered automation and flexible customization, FlipHTML5 empowers users to produce professional digital content with ease.