The World Atomic Week International Forum (WAW-2025), marking the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, will bring together more than 20,000 participants, including government representatives, policymakers, industry experts, researchers, manufacturers, and media from around the world. Being held in Moscow at the Exhibition of National Economy Achievements (VDNH), the international forum will end on September 28.

Sergey Kirienko, First Deputy Head of the Russia's Presidential Executive Office, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rosatom, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association (WNA), Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, and others took part in the official opening ceremony.

Sergei Kiriyenko remarked,“We, Russia and Rosatom, have always followed this principle: building long-term, trusting relationships with our partners. We are convinced that this is how modern technologies should be developed to bring prosperity, security, and well-being to people all over the world– not through restrictions, embargoes, or sanctions. Modern nuclear power plants have a lifespan of about 100 years. This means that the agreements reached at World Atomic Week will shape the fate of our planet for at least the rest of this century.”

Alexey Likhachev said:“Our task is to step together into tomorrow, where there will be no alternative to the use of nuclear energy as the basis for green energy.”

At the opening ceremony, Rosatom simultaneously shipped two advanced VVER-1200 reactor pressure vessels for El Dabaa NPP (Egypt) and Akkuyu NPP (Turkey).

Forum on Controlled Thermonuclear Fusion:

Representatives of the world's leading organizations and laboratories involved in fusion research and energy development discussed the current state, prospects, and future role of controlled thermonuclear fusion as an energy source and the field of professional implementation at a roundtable held on the opening day.

Alan Becoulet, Deputy Director-General of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, said. "ITER now involves 35 countries. We are already close to completing the installation of the toroidal vessel and assembling the reactor in the near future. I can say with confidence that we are at a very good pace."

One of the main topics of the round table was the active development of bilateral Russian-Chinese cooperation in the field of fusion research. China has already been able to obtain plasma and hold it for a long time, which is a major development for the project. China is an active participant in ITER.

The goal of the ITER project is to make nuclear fusion scientifically feasible and obtain a safe, clean, and virtually inexhaustible source of energy.