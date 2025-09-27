'Kings & Queens Of Southern Soul Take Over Las Vegas For Epic HBCU Football Weekend'
Southern Soul Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas Ahead of Historic HBCU RivalryThis isn't just a concert-it's a celebration of Southern Soul, HBCU pride, and culture in Las Vegas. With music and rivalry energy, this is the event you don't want to miss!” - Donna Jones-CEOLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown is on for one of the most anticipated HBCU football rivalries in the nation as Grambling State University and Jackson State University prepare to clash on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Before the Tigers face off on the field, fans from across the country will come together for the Kings and Queens of Southern Soul Concert, a high-energy pregame celebration set for Friday, October 24, 2025, at The Amp at Craig Ranch in North Las Vegas.
This one-of-a-kind kickoff event blends the best of Southern Soul music, line dancing, and HBCU culture, creating an unforgettable evening for alumni, supporters, and music lovers. The night begins with a Vegas-style Line Dance Party at 6:00 PM, followed by the main concert at 8:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to bring their cowboy boots, hats, and energy for a soulful night of entertainment.
Headlining the stage will be none other than the reigning King of Southern Soul, King George , joined by chart-topping artists Money Train Young Guy, Frank Johnson, and Coldrank. Special appearances from Jeter Jones and Big Yayo will keep the energy soaring.
Representing the Queens of Southern Soul, powerhouse voices Nellie Travis, Cecily Wilborn , Karen Wolfe, J'Cenae and Donyale Renée will deliver show-stopping performances.
The night will be hosted by comedy duo Uncle Daddy & Suga, with DJ Trucker curating the evening's soundtrack. To elevate the celebration even further, viral line-dancing stars Smilez P and Janell Sindab will lead the crowd in signature moves.
But beyond the music and celebration, the event carries a deeper mission. A portion of the proceeds will support breast cancer awareness initiatives and provide scholarship opportunities for students, continuing the tradition of service and education at the heart of the HBCU legacy.
“This concert isn't just entertainment-it's a cultural homecoming,” said organizers.“It's about honoring our schools, celebrating community, and uniting fans before game day. On Friday, we're one family; on Saturday, it's all about Tiger pride.”
Tickets are available now at .
Editor's Note: High-resolution artist photos, media credentials, and interview opportunities available upon request.
EVENT AT A GLANCE
What: Kings and Queens of Southern Soul Concert – Official Pregame Celebration for Grambling State vs. Jackson State
When: Friday, October 24, 2025 | Gates Open 6:00 PM (Line Dance Party) | Show 8:00 PM
Where: The Amp at Craig Ranch, North Las Vegas
Why: Kick off Las Vegas Classic weekend with music, culture, and unity ahead of the historic HBCU matchup
Headliner: King George
Featuring: Money Train Young, Frank Johnson, Coldrank, Jeter Jones, Big Yayo Nellie Travis, Cecily Wilborn, Karen Wolfe, J'Cenae and Danyale Renée
Hosted by: Comedians Uncle Daddy & Suga
Music by: DJ Trucker
Special Guests: Line Dancers Smilez P & Janell Sindab
Cause: A portion of the Proceeds benefit breast cancer awareness and student music department scholarships at JSU and GSU
Tickets:
