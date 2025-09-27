Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Says Russia Attacked Poland With 92 Drones, 19 Reaching Border

2025-09-27 03:08:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state informed journalists about this during a briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"92 drones flew to Poland. We shot them all down. 19 reached their destination. Yes, we shot them down on Ukrainian territory, of course. You could say that they were flying towards us, but we can see the direction and, as they say, the choreography of this flight. Therefore, we believe that 92 were flying. We shot them all down. We believe that 19 reached their destination. Four were shot down by the Poles. I am not comparing our forces. We are at war, they are not," Zelensky said, responding to a question from a Ukrinform correspondent.

