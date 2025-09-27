Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Boosts Budget To Clear Mines From Liberated Lands

Azerbaijan Boosts Budget To Clear Mines From Liberated Lands


2025-09-27 03:07:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ Azerbaijan continues large-scale operations to clear its liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has launched cooperation with several domestic and international companies to accelerate demining activities.

ANAMA signed agreements with“Safe Point” Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC),“Azerbaijan Demining Company” Limited Liability Company (LLC), and“Alphademining” LLC to provide demining and clearance services across the affected areas.

The total value of the upcoming work has been set at 9.4 million manat ($5.5 million).

All three companies were registered with the state in 2021. “Safe Point” CJSC, with a charter capital of 2,000 manat ($1,175), is represented by Vahid Omarov.“Azerbaijan Demining Company” LLC, with a charter capital of 100 manat ($58.7), is represented by Kamran Mammadov.“Alphademining” LLC, also with a charter capital of 100 manat ($58.7), is represented by Huseyn Jafarov.

MENAFN27092025000187011040ID1110119265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search