Azerbaijan Boosts Budget To Clear Mines From Liberated Lands
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has launched cooperation with several domestic and international companies to accelerate demining activities.
ANAMA signed agreements with“Safe Point” Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC),“Azerbaijan Demining Company” Limited Liability Company (LLC), and“Alphademining” LLC to provide demining and clearance services across the affected areas.
The total value of the upcoming work has been set at 9.4 million manat ($5.5 million).
All three companies were registered with the state in 2021. “Safe Point” CJSC, with a charter capital of 2,000 manat ($1,175), is represented by Vahid Omarov.“Azerbaijan Demining Company” LLC, with a charter capital of 100 manat ($58.7), is represented by Kamran Mammadov.“Alphademining” LLC, also with a charter capital of 100 manat ($58.7), is represented by Huseyn Jafarov.
