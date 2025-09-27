WPAC 2025: Sailesh Kumar Wins Gold In High Jump T83 To Open India's Medal Account On Day 1 (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Sailesh Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's high jump T63 final at the ongoing New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, improving his personal best and setting a new personal best with a jump of 1.91m. In the process, he opened India's medal account at the tournament being held at the JLN Stadium here.

After winning his medal, he said,“We came 10 days early here, and it feels good to win a medal (gold) in front of the home crowd. The target was always big, but I am happy with my performance and hoping for much better in the next championship”.

Hailing from Bihar, Sailesh has been part of the Khelo India scheme and also part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group. He has also been a trainee of SAI NCOE Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

India's Varun Singh Bhati secured third place with a jump of 1.85m. Also, despite achieving a new personal best, India's third competitor in the event, Rahul, narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth position.

Deepthi Jeevanji qualifies for final

Deepthi Jeevanji, meanwhile, brought glory to the nation by securing second spot in the final of the women's 400 T20 category. She clocked 55.16 seconds, breaking her previous season best of 58.35 seconds, which she had set earlier in the morning during the qualifying round. Earlier in the Paris Paralympics 2024, she won the bronze medal by clocking the timing of 55.82seconds.

Deepthi Jeevanji has been a beneficiary of the Government of India's Khelo India Scheme since April 2025. She is also part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core group.

Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi secured their spots in the final of the Men's 100m T37 on Saturday. Gujarat's athlete Rakeshbhai finished third in the first heat of Round 1, clocking 11.62s to set a new personal best. Shreyansh Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh claimed second place in Heat 3 of Round 1, also setting a new personal best with a timing of 11.94s.

Brazil's Gomes de Mendonça Ricardio dominated all three heats, setting a new championship record of 11.25s. All eight qualified athletes will contest for medals in the final on 28 September 2025.

In the Men's Shot Put F37 finals, Indian athlete Manu finished ninth with a throw of 13.43m, which was below his personal best of 14.09m. Kanchan Lakhani finished fifth in the Women's Discus Throw F53 finals with a throw of 9.68m, her season's best but short of her personal best of 10.06m.