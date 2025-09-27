Mohan Babu Looks Intense As Shikanja Maalik In Nani's 'The Paradise'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Tollywood actor Mohan Babu has joined the cast of Nani's highly-awaited next, titled "The Paradise".

Welcoming Mohan Babu on board, Nani shared his first look poster as Shikanja Maalik from the forthcoming drama. The photo showed him oozing swag with a cigar in his mouth and a rifle on his shoulder. He donned a vibrant printed shirt, along with black pants. We could also see a car from the old days parked behind him.

The film's production banner, SLV Cinemas, dropped Mohan Babu's fierce fist look on social media with the caption, "The Dark Lord of cinema rises again. Bringing back The Legendary Mohan Babu Garu as 'SHIKANJA MAALIK' in The Paradise to reclaim the peak villainism.” Nani, shared the poster with the caption "There are great heroes and there are great villains. He is that and this and a lot more. Here he is to remind you one more time why he is THE @themohanbabu. (sic)"

At the beginning of the month, Nani treated the netizens with a picture of his beefed-up look from Srikanth Odela's directorial.

He was seen flaunting his biceps as he gears up to grace the screen as Jadel in "The Paradise".

Nani captioned the post, "17 years with all your love. I'm just getting started ..."

Actor Raghav Juyal, who rose to fame with his powerful performance in the action entertainer 'Kill', and was recently seen in Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has been roped in as the antagonist in the drama.

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, "The Paradise" is considered to be one of Nani's most ambitious projects till now. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands for the second time after their blockbuster hit "Dussehra".

The pan-India entertainer is expected to be released in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.