Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Navratri And Dussehra Celebrations In Bihar

Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, on Saturday, assured that elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the upcoming Navratri and Dussehra festivities, officials said.

The DGP said that the Central government has provided 11 companies of paramilitary forces to help control crowds and maintain the law and order in the state during Durga Puja.

In addition, the Bihar Police have mobilised thousands of state security personnel, including nearly 5,000 Home Guards, Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel, and 15,000 to 20,000 trainee personnel of various ranks, who will also gain practical field training during the festival.

Security forces will be deployed in all 38 districts, including the capital Patna, to ensure smooth celebrations.

"Preventive measures have been taken by verifying criminals and invoking the Crime Control Act (CCA) against history-sheeters. We appeal to citizens to celebrate peacefully and not believe in rumours," DGP Kumar said.

The state police have also intensified surveillance at sensitive locations to avert any untoward incidents.

Authorities have urged the residents and visitors to follow some of the key guidelines, including writing children's name, address, and a mobile number on a slip and keeping it in their pocket, never leave children unattended or allow them to wander, walk slowly and maintain queues, do not spread or believe in rumours; maintain peace and harmony, refrain from smoking or consuming intoxicants at the Durga Puja venues or in crowded places.

The DGP said that no firecrackers or flammable materials are allowed inside the fairgrounds.

He also advised people to keep emergency routes clear at all times.

He appealed to the people to cooperate fully with police frisking and bag checks, which are for public safety.

Patna police has issued emergency contact numbers -- 0612-2219810/2219234 and the Police Emergency number 112.

The administration has deployed additional police forces and magistrates at key locations and urged people to immediately report any unattended or suspicious objects to on-duty officers or the control room.