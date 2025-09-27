Qatar Participates In UNGA Meeting On Prevention And Control Of Non-Communicable Diseases

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Public Health:

- Qatar's progress reflects its firm conviction that health is a cornerstone of human and social development.

- We are committed to working with our international partners for a healthier, fairer, and more prosperous future for all.

- Reducing non-communicable diseases and promoting mental health and well-being are top priorities of the National Health Strategy.

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the Fourth High-Level Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and the Promotion of Mental Health and Well-being, held in New York under the theme:“Equity and Integration: Transforming Lives and Livelihoods through Leadership and Action on Non-Communicable Diseases and the Promotion of Mental Health and Well-being.”

The delegation of the State of Qatar was headed by His Excellency Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health.

In his address, His Excellency emphasised the importance of joint international efforts to confront the growing challenges of NCDs, strengthen mental health, and advance progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the target of reducing premature deaths from NCDs by one third.

His Excellency noted that Qatar's National Health Strategy 2024–2030 prioritises the reduction of NCDs and the promotion of mental health and well-being, with a clear target of reducing NCD-related mortality by 36%.

Drawing on the findings of the 2023 National STEPS Survey, His Excellency highlighted the launch of nationwide campaigns on diabetes, obesity, and heart health, alongside innovative initiatives such as awareness programs linking oral health to the prevention of chronic diseases. He also underlined Qatar's continued investment in training healthcare professionals in collaboration with leading universities and institutions and the introduction of new care models, including AI-based applications and integrated treatments for mental health.

“Innovation lies at the heart of our vision,” His Excellency said.“We employ AI-driven analytics to monitor diseases and advance precision medicine, through projects in personalised healthcare carried out in partnership between the Ministry of Public Health, the Qatar Precision Health Institute, and Sidra Medicine.”

He further stressed Qatar's collaboration with international partners, including the World Health Organisation, the Gulf Cooperation Council Health Council, and the Gulf Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Qatar, His Excellency added, has also expanded mental health services and rehabilitation centres, and looks forward to hosting the Sixth Global Ministerial Summit on Mental Health.

Concluding his remarks, His Excellency affirmed:“The progress achieved by the State of Qatar reflects its firm conviction that health is a fundamental pillar of human and social development. We reaffirm our commitment to continue these efforts and to work hand in hand with our international partners for a healthier, fairer, and more prosperous future for all.”

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of strengthening global and national commitments to address the challenges of NCDs and mental health through enhanced cross-sectoral cooperation, health system transformation, sustainable financing, tackling social, economic, commercial, and environmental determinants of risk and inequality, and accelerating a comprehensive, equitable, and high-quality response worldwide.