Young Boys Club Unveils Its Theme As 'Operation Sindoor' - A Patriotic Salute To India's Brave Soldier
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 27th September, 2025: Central Kolkata's much-loved Young Boys Club Durga Puja, renowned for its grand artistry and socially conscious themes, today inaugurated its 56th year with the powerful theme "Operation Sindoor" - a stirring tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces. This year's celebration beautifully blends devotion with a deep sense of national pride, drawing thousands to the vibrant pandal on Tara Chand Dutta Street, a landmark that connects Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani.
The immersive pandal, designed by noted artist Debshankar Mahesh, features striking installations of Indian Army tanks, fighter jets, and missiles that bring the valor of the armed forces to life. A special highlight is the inclusion of replicas of two decorated women officers - Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh - symbolizing the strength and leadership of women in the military.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of the Young Boys Club, said, "Durga Puja is more than a festival for us - it is an emotion that binds people together. Every year, we strive to present a theme that not only captivates visitors but also carries a deeper message. This year's theme, 'Operation Sindoor', is our tribute to the brave soldiers of our nation who safeguard our country with courage and dedication. Through this Puja, we wish to celebrate their valour and inspire a sense of pride and patriotism among all visitors."
On this Occasion, Mr. Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club, said, "Through Operation Sindoor, we want to salute the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers who protect our nation with unwavering dedication. This year's theme is not just about decoration - it's about devotion to the motherland and respect for the brave men and women of our armed forces. We hope every visitor feels a deep sense of pride and gratitude as they witness this tribute."
Speaking to the media, Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of the Young Boys Club, said, "Every year we aim to create a Durga Puja that leaves a lasting impression, not just through grandeur but also through meaningful storytelling. With 'Operation Sindoor', we want to honour the indomitable spirit of our armed forces and remind everyone that the strength of Maa Durga lives within every soldier who protects our nation. We invite people from all walks of life to come, witness our theme, and celebrate this Puja with pride and devotion."
Sculptor Kushadhwaj Bera has created the idol of Goddess Durga. While the pandal's theme is modern and patriotic, the Durga idol itself retains its traditional style, creating a harmonious blend of old and new. This unique design not only honors the goddess but also pays homage to the bravery of the Indian Army.
