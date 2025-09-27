Qatar Cargo Launches New Mobile App

Dhaka: Qatar Airways Cargo announced on September 25, the launch of its new mobile application, QR Cargo, offering customers a robust digital platform to manage their shipments with enhanced ease and flexibility.

The new app aims at reducing manual dependencies and empowering customers with greater self-service capabilities.

According to an official press release, the launch aligns with the cargo carrier's strategy to provide user-friendly business channels for its clients.

Registered customers can now manage their bookings entirely on the go, gaining full access to the carrier's intuitive online booking portal, the Digital Lounge, for a seamless process from quotation to confirmation.

“A robust and well-designed cargo app provides customers with the convenience they expect - managing their business through their mobile devices,” said Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo.

“Additionally, the revamped mobile app streamlines operations, enhances efficiency, and accelerates service delivery,” he added.

Designed with the user experience at its core, the QR Cargo Mobile App offers a comprehensive suite of features.

These include real-time shipment tracking, access to live flight schedules, and visibility into station-level cargo handling capabilities.

The app also facilitates instant booking and booking update functions, the digital upload of documents such as the e-AWB, and keeps users informed through push notifications and alerts.

It further enhances the customer experience with a personalized dashboard, 24/7 access to customer support, and multi-user profile access for freight forwarders and agents.

-B