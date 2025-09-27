Cearvol Launches Wave On Crowdfunding: OTC Hearing Aids With Touchscreen Control

MENAFN - GetNews)



"CEARVOL LOGO"Every Touch Connects: AI-Powered Clarity with Sleek, Discreet Design

New York - Cearvol today unveiled Wave, its next-generation hearing solution. The device is now debuting on a crowdfunding platform, giving early supporters first access. With over 50 million Americans living with hearing loss and fewer than 20% using hearing aids, the demand for solutions that are both powerful and easy to use has never been greater. Wave is designed to close that gap, bringing professional-grade hearing to everyday life while reflecting Cearvol's mission: ensuring people with hearing loss enjoy equality in health, technology, and accessibility.







Built for adults who want clear, effortless hearing, Wave pairs AI-powered audio with a touchscreen charging case and all-day comfort. Not just a hearing aid, but also a personal assistant and Bluetooth audio hub, helping users move easily between conversations, music, and calls. From quiet meetings to noisy restaurants, Wave ensures clarity in every moment.

From Headphones to Hearing Aids: A Brand Built on Sound

The group has been rooted in the acoustics industry for nearly twenty years. Initially focused on headphones, the company continuously innovated in both technology and design, delivering listening experiences that are high-performing and stylish. Recognizing that sound technology can do more than entertain-that it can truly transform lives-the company embarked on its second growth curve: hearing aids.

Unlike traditional medicalized hearing aids, Cearvol leverages its headphone expertise to create the best OTC hearing aids that are lightweight, elegant, reliable, and affordable. Guided by the philosophy“Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living”, the brand aims to provide hearing aids that are more than tools-they are companions that help users regain confidence and embrace life fully.

Touchscreen Control: Effortless Adjustments Anytime, Anywhere







Wave brings a new level of convenience with its touchscreen charging case, giving users direct control right in their hands. With just a tap, they can adjust volume, switch modes, reduce background noise, enhance speech, manage calls, or even set alarms-all without reaching for a phone.

This touch-enabled design makes professional-grade hearing practical in everyday life. During a meeting, a quick tap on the case allows users to instantly lower the volume without drawing attention. On the move, the case doubles as an instant call manager, ensuring seamless connectivity and confidence in any setting.

AI-Powered Hearing: Clear Sounds in Every Environment







Wave offers advanced, AI-powered DNN technology to perform noise suppression and voice enhancement that adapts seamlessly to any environment. Built in NAL-NL2 formula to provide personalized, evidence-based hearing aid fitting, it provides up to 40 dB gain and delicately amplifies every subtle detail, making it suitable for users with mild to moderately severe hearing loss. Combined with the Knowles Balanced Armature speaker to deliver crystal-clear, natural sound while keeping the experience comfortable, confident, and professional.

Key features include:

● Noise Reduction : Reduces background noise for better focus.

● Feedback Control : Minimizes whistling for all-day comfort.

● Own Voice Reduction : Softens the user's voice for a more natural sound.

● Clear Speech Enhancement : Amplifies voices for clearer, more engaging conversations.

Whether in a busy office, a crowded restaurant, or during a video call at home, Wave's advanced technology ensures a seamless, intuitive hearing experience. Users can stay confident and fully engaged, enjoying crystal-clear sound in any setting.

Style, Durability, and Everyday Confidence







Wave is designed to combine premium style, durable performance, and practical comfort for everyday life. Its lightweight design ensures all-day wear, while the charging case provides up to 22 hours of use, with a 15-minute quick charge for 3 hours and one hour full charge for uninterrupted performance.

Remote MIC, Capture Every Moment

The charging case doubles as a powerful remote microphone-ideal for large spaces such as conference rooms, multimedia classrooms, or concert halls. Simply place it near the speaker or sound source, and it will capture voices from up to 10 meters away. Whether users are attending a meeting, a lecture, or a performance, the sound is streamed directly to their hearing aids, while directional microphones focus on speech and reduce background noise. Sit wherever they like and enjoy crystal-clear conversations without having to move closer.

AUX-IN Ready for TV and More

The built-in AUX-IN port opens up a world of private audio experience. Simply plug in to enjoy direct audio from TVs, gym equipment, or in-flight entertainment without disturbing others. Whether relaxing at home, working out at the gym, or traveling on a plane or high-speed train, AUX-IN delivers clear, exclusive sound straight to ears.







2-in-1 Solution, Seamless Connectivity

Wave seamlessly fuses hearing aid and Bluetooth streaming, allowing users to stream music, take calls, or connect to multiple devices. With dual-device sync, switching between phone and computer is instant. The AUX-IN port lets users enjoy private, high-quality audio from TVs, gyms, or in-flight entertainment without disturbing others.

Personalized Hearing, Smarter Control

Easily create a hearing profile, adjust volume, and switch between 4 environment modes-Indoor, Outdoor, Restaurant, and Conversation-directly in the intuitive Cearvol App (iOS & Android). Get real-time insights into hearing and enjoy a truly personalized sound experience anytime, anywhere.

Every Connection Starts Here

Wave isn't just another hearing aid-it's a complete listening solution built for modern life. With AI-powered clarity that adapts to every environment, intuitive touchscreen control for instant adjustments, and a discreet yet durable design, Wave delivers efficiency and confidence wherever users go. Whether in business meetings, family gatherings, or on the move, Wave ensures that every connection feels effortless and natural.

Now launching on crowdfunding , Wave invites early supporters to experience this next-generation hearing solution and join a community redefining clarity, style, and control.

About Cearvol

Cearvol is a hearing health brand that blends smart technology with human-centered design. The company is committed to creating stylish, easy-to-use hearing solutions powered by AI. More than just improving hearing, their goal is to help users reconnect with the world and live more confidently-with clarity, comfort, and care.

