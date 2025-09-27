Uks Leading Airgun Retailer Reveals Expert Picks For The Best Air Rifles Of 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) UK's most established air rifle retailer highlights customer favourites, expert advice and how to choose the right air rifle for you.

Rayleigh, Essex - 26th September, 2025 - The AirGun Centre , widely regarded as the UK's best place to buy air rifles, has released a comprehensive new video reviewing the best air rifles of 2025. Filmed at the company's physical shop in Rayleigh, the 30+ minute video takes viewers through leading models from Weihrauch, Daystate, Air Arms, BRK/Brocock and BSA, with detailed demonstrations of how each rifle works.

“We hope that by showing customers exactly what they get from each air rifle, they'll be able to make a more informed decision when it comes to which one is the right one for them”.

With over 45 years in business, The AirGun Centre combines unrivalled expertise with the reassurance of a lifetime guarantee and free servicing pledge on every rifle sold (even second hand ones). This makes it not only the most reliable place to buy an air rifle in the UK, but also one of the best value options thanks to its servicing promise. Customers know they are backed for life.

Unlike retailers who only operate online, The AirGun Centre offers customers the ability to:

Visit a physical showroom and handle rifles in person.

Bring rifles back to the shop if there's any issue to get it repaired.

Order via a user friendly website and collect in store, or get it delivered to their nearest RFD, or even get it delivered direct to their home across England or Wales for a nominal fee (with many rifle packages even including free home delivery).

“Our customers love the fact that they can not only buy online, but also visit our store, bring rifles back for servicing, and know that every purchase is backed for life,” said Peter, owner of The AirGun Centre.“This new video is a way to share that same expert advice with customers all over the UK, giving them the insight they'd get if they visited us in person, which they're also more than welcome to do”.

The AirGun Centre's extensive range of rifles is one of the largest in the UK, making it a top choice for both beginners and experienced shooters. The new video showcases each rifle up close, with practical demonstrations of features such as shot count, silencers, triggers, magazine systems and more. A must watch for anyone who loves learning about the latest air rifles on the market.

Watch the full video here:

About The AirGun Centre

Founded over 45 years ago, The AirGun Centre has built a reputation as the UK's leading airgun retailer, trusted by thousands of customers for its expert advice, wide selection, and industry leading lifetime guarantee and servicing pledge. With a physical shop in Rayleigh, Essex and a nationwide online store, The AirGun Centre makes it easy to buy, service and enjoy air rifles across England and Wales.

The AirGun Centre

107 London Road (A129), Rayleigh, Essex SS6 9AX

01268 780 730