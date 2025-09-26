TBAC Group Launches Workplace Mental-Health Solutions, Including EAP And Wellness At Work Programs
September 26, 2025 - Tampa, FL - TBAC Group, a leading provider of Mental Health Services in the Tampa Bay area, today announced the launch of its comprehensive workplace mental health offerings. The new services encompass an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and“Wellness at Work” initiatives designed to support employee well-being, resilience, and productivity.
With tailored interventions that integrate therapy & counseling , as well as behavioral health support , TBAC Group's workplace solutions aim to foster healthier, more supportive work environments. Employers leveraging these programs will benefit from reduced absenteeism, improved morale, and enhanced organizational performance.
“Businesses are increasingly recognizing that mental health in the workplace isn't a luxury-it's essential,” said TBAC Group's founder.“Our new EAP and Wellness at Work programs bring compassionate, evidence-based care straight into organizations, ensuring employees have the support they need to thrive.”
Patient feedback underscores the compassionate and professional care TBAC Group consistently provides:
“Top-notch counseling group! Dr. Campbell and Rena Davis are both wonderful practitioners. I highly recommend TBAC.” - Shannon Barker
“I've had an amazing experience here. Everyone I've talked to has been so warm and wonderful. They make the experience of finding the right person to talk to an easy one. I would absolutely recommend them to anyone.” - Danielle Carey
“Professional, personable, assistive; Perfect blend!” - Sylvester Thomas
These reflections underscore the empathy and effectiveness that TBAC Group's clinicians bring-qualities that are central to building a supportive workplace mental health program.
About TBAC Group
Tampa Bay Area Counseling Group (TBAC Group) is one of the largest private practice counseling psychology groups in Tampa Bay. At TBAC, therapy is founded on compassion, empathy, and respect. The team is made up of highly trained, skilled, and passionate providers who use evidence-based approaches. With multiple specialties under one practice, TBAC Group offers comprehensive care that supports clients in finding hope, healing, and meaningful progress in their mental health journey.
