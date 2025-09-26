South Texas Medical Center Generates Nearly $18 Billion In Annual Economic Output

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) South Texas Medical Center fuels San Antonio's economy with $18 billion in annual economic output according to San Antonio Medical Foundation (SAMF) study.

- Dr. Byron HepburnSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South Texas Medical Center Generates Nearly $18 Billion in AnnualEconomic OutputThe South Texas Medical Center(STMC) fuels San Antonio's economy with nearly $18 billion in annual economic output according to a new study commissioned by the San Antonio Medical Foundation (SAMF).The study was conducted by the University of Texas at San Antonio Valdez Institute for Economic Development and funded by SAMF. South Texas Medical Center Economic Impact Highlights:Output/Revenues $18.0 BillionJobs 96,980Wages/Salaries $6.2Gross Regional Product(Value Added) $10.0 BillionState Revenues $271.2 MillionTax Revenue: City of San Antonio,Bexar Co $257.0 Million“These figures are a powerful testament to the STMC's critical role as a place of healing, education, and research – and as a driver of economic vitality for our entire region,” said Dr. Byron Hepburn (Maj. Gen., USAF, Ret.), Chair of the Board of Trustees of SAMF.Beyond healthcare, STMC anchors research institutions, schools in multiple health professions, and businesses that extend their influence into education, biosciences, and innovation sectors. When including surroundingbusinesses, the study reports the total impact rises to $21.2 billion, supporting more than 116,000 jobs.“Our community is proud to be home to the South Texas Medical Center, an indispensable asset for our region,” said Richard Perez, president of SAMF.“We look forward to partnering with our political, business and community leaders to ensure the legacy of exceptional healthcare, cutting edge research, world class education and economic impact continue to flourish and expand for generations to come.”The 2024 Economic Contributions Study of the South Texas Medical Center (STMC) in Bexar County provides a comprehensive analysis of the medical center's profound influence on San Antonio, Bexar County, and thebroader South Texas region. For the full report, methodology, and details on expanded data participation, visit .

