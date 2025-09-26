Spherix Global Insights Highlights Patient Influence In Shaping PNH Treatment Choices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultomiris (AZ/Alexion) and Empaveli (Apellis) identified as driving greater PNH treatment flexibility and individualized care

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights today announced the latest quarterly update to its RealTime DynamixTM: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) service, revealing how patient requests and physician perspectives are reshaping the treatment landscape. This update highlights both the growing influence of the patient voice in therapy selection and a shifting paradigm in clinical priorities toward quality of life.

Among surveyed hematologists (n=62), patient requests for specific therapies remain a notable driver of treatment discussions. Requests most frequently centered on Ultomiris (AZ/Alexion), Fabhalta (Novartis), Soliris (AZ/Alexion), Empaveli (Apellis), and emerging options such as Voydeya (AZ/Alexion) and PiaSky (Genentech/Roche). Physicians reported varying levels of success in prescribing these agents, with accessibility and appropriateness influencing whether patient requests could be fulfilled. These insights underscore the active role patients play in shaping care decisions and the importance of clear communication between patients and their providers.

Commenting on the broader landscape, a leading PNH KOL emphasized in conversation with Spherix that the next major paradigm shift in PNH will move beyond controlling disease markers to prioritizing the patient's lived experience.“It's not just controlling the disease, but the patient wants to feel well and the patient wants to feel normal. And this is where patients are striving, and this is where we need to get. For the first time, we can do that,” he noted, underscoring the increasing role of patient activation and community advocacy through societies and online groups.

The study findings suggest that as treatment choices expand, both patient advocacy and physician willingness to align with patient preferences will continue to accelerate adoption of new therapies. These dynamics reflect a maturing market in which efficacy and safety remain central, but the ultimate measure of success is increasingly patient-defined.

RealTime DynamixTM is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights or connect through LinkedIn .

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here:

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Sarah Hendry, Hematology Franchise Head

...

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.